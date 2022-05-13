KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS KPTSF remained flat at $$8.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

