KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS KPTSF remained flat at $$8.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $8.98.
KP Tissue Company Profile (Get Rating)
