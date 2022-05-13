KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Stock Price Down 0.6%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2 – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €82.40 ($86.74) and last traded at €82.50 ($86.84). Approximately 4,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.00 ($87.37).
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 64.71.
About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2)
