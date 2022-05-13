KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of KUKAF stock remained flat at $$87.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.73. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $91.60.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things.

