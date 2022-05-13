Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.69, for a total transaction of 13,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,759,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Backblaze stock traded down 0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting 5.96. 192,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 10.17. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of 5.75 and a 52-week high of 36.50.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 18.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $17,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $3,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $3,374,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $1,818,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
