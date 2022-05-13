KZ Cash One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 67.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. KZ Cash has a market cap of $1,966.60 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004676 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00459793 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00175553 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

