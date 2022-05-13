L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 35,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $132.75 million, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.93. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on L.B. Foster in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

