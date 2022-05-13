L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSTR. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

FSTR stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $132.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 145,446 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile (Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.