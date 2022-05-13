Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight Capital cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$43.50 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.00.

LIF stock opened at C$29.39 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$28.28 and a 52-week high of C$51.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$60.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5899996 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.69%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

