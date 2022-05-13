LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Trims BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Target Price to $8.00

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of BiomX from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
NYSEMKT PHGE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 14,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,121. The company has a market cap of $25.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About BiomX (Get Rating)
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
