LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Trims BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Target Price to $8.00

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of BiomX from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

NYSEMKT PHGE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 14,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,121. The company has a market cap of $25.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of BiomX by 200.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 213,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BiomX by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

