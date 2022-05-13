Lafayette Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.43.

CVX traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.19. The stock had a trading volume of 101,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.35. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 446,515 shares of company stock worth $68,785,682. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

