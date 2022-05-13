Lafayette Investments Inc. Invests $278,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.26.

HD traded up $9.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.86. The company had a trading volume of 69,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,815. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $280.63 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $308.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

