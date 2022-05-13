Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 3,500 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.83. 91,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

