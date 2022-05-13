Lafayette Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.69. The company had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,894. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.14. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $151.28 and a one year high of $203.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

