Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Craig Hallum

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 172.73% from the stock’s previous close.

LSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

NYSEMKT:LSF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. 114,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

Laird Superfood ( NYSEMKT:LSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laird Superfood will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Laird Superfood news, Director Gregory B. Graves acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSF. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laird Superfood by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

