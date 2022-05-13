Lam Research Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Lam Research has increased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Lam Research has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lam Research to earn $38.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $460.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $496.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Lam Research by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

