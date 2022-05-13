Landshare Price Down 22.1% This Week (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $107,961.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00003132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Landshare has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,010.35 or 0.99985067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00104906 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare is a coin. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,806,197 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,922 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

