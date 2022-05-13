Largo (TSE:LGO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Largo to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of LGO traded up C$0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 92,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,647. The firm has a market capitalization of C$685.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.94. Largo has a twelve month low of C$8.85 and a twelve month high of C$21.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

