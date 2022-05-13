LBRY Credits 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $103,225.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and $103,225.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00542305 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 150.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00037538 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,679.22 or 1.98611575 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004599 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

