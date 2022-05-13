LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Issues Earnings Results

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $2.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LCII traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $113.93. 1,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,521. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

In other LCI Industries news, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Lippert bought 9,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.