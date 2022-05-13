LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of research firms have commented on LCII. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert acquired 9,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 869.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCII traded up $7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.41. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $96.32 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $2.72. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

LCI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.