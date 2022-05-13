Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:LPTX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.16. 22,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,574. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,705.80% and a negative return on equity of 55.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 137,159 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 2,664,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,400 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.