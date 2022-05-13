Lee Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAT traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 160,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,853. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

