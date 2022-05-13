Lee Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.6% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,258 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.15. 520,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,909,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 87.09 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.28 and a 1 year high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.