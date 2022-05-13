Lee Capital Holdings LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. Smartsheet comprises approximately 1.2% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 465.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,748,000 after acquiring an additional 965,757 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,220,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,393,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. 53,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,731. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,581. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

