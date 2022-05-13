Lee Capital Holdings LLC Makes New $645,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,632,245. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

