Lee Capital Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,370 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. Manhattan Associates accounts for 1.9% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANH stock traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,042. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41 and a beta of 1.89. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.15 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.85.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

