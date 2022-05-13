Lee Capital Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.40.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,749 shares of company stock worth $18,598,130 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.42. 67,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,035. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.04 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.