Lee Capital Holdings LLC Sells 5,050 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.5% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,267,708. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.49. The firm has a market cap of $537.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,518 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.