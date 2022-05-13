LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €145.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($152.63) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($163.16) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.30 ($140.32) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($151.58) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($166.32) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($132.63) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €139.87 ($147.23).

Shares of LEG traded down €1.94 ($2.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €99.36 ($104.59). 309,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($103.68). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €103.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €114.64.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

