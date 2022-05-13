LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €145.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($152.63) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($163.16) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.30 ($140.32) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($151.58) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($166.32) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($132.63) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €139.87 ($147.23).

Shares of LEG traded down €1.94 ($2.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €99.36 ($104.59). 309,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($79.13) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($103.68). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €103.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €114.64.

About LEG Immobilien (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.