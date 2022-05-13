LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. LegalZoom.com updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LZ stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,495. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $221,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $192,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,673 shares of company stock worth $927,946.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

