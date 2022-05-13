LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.03

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 66314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LZ shares. Citigroup raised LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $192,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,673 shares of company stock worth $927,946.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $19,794,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.