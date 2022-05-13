LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LegalZoom.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

LZ stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. 5,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,495. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $296,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LegalZoom.com (LZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.