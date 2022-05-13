Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.11 billion.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.47. 8,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,063. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,873,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Leidos by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.