Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.11 billion.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.54. 9,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.82.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,405 shares of company stock worth $6,873,435. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Leidos by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

