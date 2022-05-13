Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.11 billion.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $101.27. 8,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,063. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,405 shares of company stock worth $6,873,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Leidos by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,054,000 after buying an additional 41,387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

