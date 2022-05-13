Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.55% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.66) EPS.

LMND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of LMND opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $115.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 179.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lemonade (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.