LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “
Shares of LNSR opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. LENSAR has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in LENSAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LENSAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
