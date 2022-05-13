LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Get LENSAR alerts:

Shares of LNSR opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. LENSAR has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

LENSAR ( NASDAQ:LNSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.06. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 57.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LENSAR will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in LENSAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LENSAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LENSAR (LNSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.