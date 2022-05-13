Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Li Auto updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of LI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,060,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,416. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.60 and a beta of 1.75.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.24.
Li Auto Company Profile (Get Rating)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
