Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Li Auto updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,060,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,416. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.60 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Li Auto by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

