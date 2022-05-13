Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,893. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.11.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Venator Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the third quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 135,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,071.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

