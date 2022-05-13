Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $869.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will post sales of $869.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $838.40 million to $887.33 million. Liberty Energy reported sales of $581.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Energy.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Liberty Energy stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. 42,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.36. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.

In other Liberty Energy news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 807.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

