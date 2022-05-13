Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stake Raised by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,167 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up 2.6% of Cqs Us LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cqs Us LLC owned 0.28% of Liberty Global worth $41,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 37.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $523,625.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,997 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

LBTYA stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,110. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 148.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

