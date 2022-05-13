LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Up 8.8%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) traded up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.33. 4,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 889,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $494,302.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,669,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,549,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,249,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,622,000 after buying an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

