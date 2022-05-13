Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.35 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

LNW stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

