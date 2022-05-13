LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

LPTH stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 142,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,065. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $43.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPTH shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,880. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.