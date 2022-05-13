Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LSPD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

LSPD traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. 519,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $130.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.7% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.