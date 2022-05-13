Linamar Co. (LNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$48.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.53. Linamar has a one year low of C$45.46 and a one year high of C$84.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Linamar will post 8.6200003 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNR. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,114.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,609 shares in the company, valued at C$151,426.36. Also, Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,080 shares in the company, valued at C$58,158. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,004 shares of company stock worth $112,093.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

