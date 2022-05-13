Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $150.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $133.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $121.65 and a 12 month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.43. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

