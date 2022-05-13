Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) to post $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Lindsay posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,442. Lindsay has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,238,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at $16,554,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Lindsay by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

