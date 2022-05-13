Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

LQDA stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 47,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,688. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $341.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52.

Get Liquidia alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $8,999,995.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093,123 shares in the company, valued at $51,474,927.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.