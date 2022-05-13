LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $32.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $27,544.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $220,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,052 shares of company stock valued at $818,525. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 643.8% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 527,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 456,433 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. Research analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.